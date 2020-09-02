Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

by Erin Lyons
2nd Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

 

A 46-year-old man will face court today accused of violently assaulting several members of the public at random, including a woman who is seven months pregnant.

Officers who were patrolling Corrimal St, in Wollongong, just before midday on Tuesday spotted a man who was allegedly punching members of the public.

Police were told he deliberately barged into the pregnant woman knocking her into a fence. She escaped unharmed.

The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google
The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google

There were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment, before being transported to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

More Stories

assault crime nsw pregnant woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News The $44 billion aged care industry is facing calls for its finances to be probed, as News Corp launches a campaign to dissect the failings exposed by COVID-19.

        ‘NO BORDERS FOR BOARDERS’: Battle to get kids home

        Premium Content ‘NO BORDERS FOR BOARDERS’: Battle to get kids home

        News Warwick student shares heartache at prolonged separation

        Key advisers say Qld’s COVID recovery plan lacks vision

        Premium Content Key advisers say Qld’s COVID recovery plan lacks vision

        News Business group slams Qld’s COVID economic plan

        The business being paid $1m to photograph state

        Premium Content The business being paid $1m to photograph state

        Technology Aerial mapping outfit is surveying land with potent new technology