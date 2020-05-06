Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin.
The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin.
Crime

Pregnant woman’s body found in bin

6th May 2020 4:22 PM

The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin in Western Australia's Pilbara region, according to reports by the West Australian.

Officers were called to Newman Hospital after 4am on Wednesday where the woman was pronounced dead.

A man has been taken into custody, according to local publication the North West Telegraph.

A house close to the hospital has reportedly been cordoned off by police.

A statement from WA Police said homicide detectives are investigating the death.

The woman's identity, age and cause of death have not been released at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by making a report at Crime Stoppers online.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Pregnant woman's body found in bin

crime domestic violence police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        premium_icon Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        News Southern Downs producers are ‘worn down’, say newest government initiative isn’t enough.

        Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        premium_icon Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        Politics Joel Richters claims he can “bring more to the table” than his Liberal rival.

        Butchers unite against supermarket price war

        premium_icon Butchers unite against supermarket price war

        News Warwick’s butchers are standing their ground despite major rivals’ slashed meat...

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Inspiring tales to come out of COVID

        premium_icon IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Inspiring tales to come out of COVID

        Community The pandemic presented a once-in-a-lifetime challenge to the Southern Downs...