Google AR dinosaurs now available
Offbeat

Prehistoric new feature for phones

by Jack Gramenz
1st Jul 2020 12:13 PM

Google has unveiled new augmented reality features that will let you virtually travel back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

The new augmented reality features are the result of a partnership between the tech giant and the intellectual property owners of the Jurassic World films.

Using the same models as the Jurassic World video games, the AR dinosaurs can be dropped virtually into the world using your phone's camera, with a variety of beasts including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

Google claims the models are some of the most realistic out there.
This dinosaur is enjoying their day at the beach.
In order to play with the new features you'll need a fairly recent smartphone to handle the augmented reality features, running Android 7 and up or iOS 11 and up.

Aside from a compatible device you just need the Google app or a web browser.

On Android search for "dinosaur" (or one of the above dinosaurs by name) in the Google app or any web browser and tap "view in 3D".

On iOS do the same in the Google app, Chrome or Safari browser.

A computer generated dinosaur model will then appear in your space using the camera on your phone.

A computer-generated dinosaur terrorises a neighbourhood through a smartphone screen.
The AR dinosaurs are a slightly more impressive take on the existing AR animals available on Google including tigers and dogs.

The dinosaurs pose a challenge by being considerably larger, but auto-scaling features on Android phones can give you an idea of how the creatures would have looked in proportion to our modern world.

Android users also get the benefit of simulated roars and footsteps.

The AR dinosaurs can also be used to record videos to post on social media or for your own personal enjoyment.

Originally published as Prehistoric new feature for phones

An example of one of the AR dinosaurs working hard at their digital media job.
The dinosaurs can be rendered on compatible Android and Apple smartphones
