Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
28th Apr 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has conceded her Government has suffered several hiccups during its response to COVID-19 but isn't concerned about having the lowest approval rating of any premier in Australia.

It follows an extraordinary Newspoll published in The Australian today that revealed just 55 per cent of people were satisfied with Ms Palaszczuk's performance, just six months out from the state election.

West Australian Labor Premier Mark McGowan received the highest support with 89 per cent of people surveyed being satisfied.

Ms Palaszczuk today said: "I'm just doing the best for Queensland."

Pressed on why she thought it was the lowest, she repeated she was doing the best for Queensland and that she wasn't concerned.

The Premier conceded there had been a few "hiccups along the road" but would not elaborate on what those issues were.

"Frankly the only numbers I'm interested in are these numbers about the number of cases (coronavirus) in Queensland and the number of lives that we are saving," she said.

"I'm doing the best for Queensland that I possibly can, I don't know what more you want me to do."

Originally published as Premier concedes 'hiccups' after shock poll result

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks newspoll politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Darling Downs Zoo offered lifeline by Federal Government

        premium_icon Darling Downs Zoo offered lifeline by Federal Government

        News THE Darling Downs Zoo has been offered a lifeline by the Federal Government, as part of a $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums

        Single dad on the run for three years after assaults

        premium_icon Single dad on the run for three years after assaults

        Crime Violent home invasions were committed in front of a four-year-old

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Flood victims may be denied 99% of payout

        premium_icon Flood victims may be denied 99% of payout

        News 2011 floods class action: State moves to pay just 1% of damages