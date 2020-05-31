Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Information

Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

by Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail
31st May 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

"This is tremendous news," she said.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

coronaviruspromo

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

The Premier stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

annastacisa palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation restrictions iso restrictions travel bubble
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental trauma from the incident.

        BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        premium_icon BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        Business The promise of a good pub feed has lured Southern Downs residents to frequent small...

        Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

        premium_icon Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

        Business NEW data reveals how regional employment fared during the pandemic.

        Lyons St saleyards to reopen, with restrictions

        premium_icon Lyons St saleyards to reopen, with restrictions

        Rural Stock agents are working hard to get social distancing up to scratch.