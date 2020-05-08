Premier reveals date Qld will start reopening

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland will move into step one of re-opening on Saturday, May 16.

Step one will involve gatherings in home of a maximum of five people.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs and clubs with a maximum of ten people will also be allowed.

Businesses must have a COVID-safe plan in place, and nail salons will also be allowed to open - but bookings are essential.

People will also be allowed to travel up to 150km for day trips.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outside.

For outback Queensland, up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine out, recognising the low and sometimes non existent levels of Coronavirus in regional areas.

Those locals will be allowed to travel up to 500km as well.

Stage Two of the Government's roadmap will come into effect on June 13, and will allow for gatherings of up to 20 visitors at homes.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes and RSLs for up to 20 patrons at a time will also be permitted, as well as holidaying within your own region.

Some restaurants may be allowed to have more patrons at their venue if they have an approved COVID-safe plan.

Under stage three of the State Government's plan, which would come into effect on July 10, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed at a range of public gatherings.

This includes weddings, funerals, sporting clubs, places of worship, museums, art galleries, open homes and auctions.

The eased restrictions would also apply to indoor cinemas, casinos and gaming venues, libraries, pools and gatherings in homes.

Dr Jeannette Young confirmed that the eased restrictions would not be dependent on how many Queenslanders have downloaded the COVID-safe app.

But she urged as many people as possible to use the app.

The road to recovery will be gradual with the Premier acknowledging there would be some setbacks along the way.

The premier's press conference comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed his ambitious three-step plan to end Australia's COVID-19 lockdown.

The premier's address comes after it was revealed there had been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the number of active cases continue to fall.

The premier confirmed on social media this morning that there were now 45 active cases in Queensland - which means five patients have recovered overnight.

Since the outbreak earlier this year, there have been almost 130,000 tests in Queensland, but Chief Health Office Jeannette Young has previously said she wants even more people to get tested.

There have now been 1045 cases in Queensland, including six people who died.

STAGE ONE FROM MAY 15

■ Gatherings in homes (maximum five visitors, allowed from separate households)

■ Gatherings of up to 10 people for: outdoor non-contact activity, personal training, pools (indoor and outdoor), public spaces and lagoons, parks, playground equipment, outdoor gyms, skate parks, libraries, weddings, hiking and other recreational activities in national and state parks, places of worship and religous ceremonies

■ Funerals (maximum 20 indoors or 30 outdoors)

■ Recreational travel (maximum 150km within your region for day trips)

■ Retail shopping

■ 10 people permitted at any one time for: dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs and hotels - no bars or gaming, open homes and auctions, beauty therapy and nail salons (with register of clients and COVID SAFE plan

■ For the outback, 20 people permitted at any one time for: dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs and hotels for locals only, proof of residence required - no bars or gaming, plus recreational travel 500km within the outback if you live in the outback