New case of coronavirus for Queensland

Queensland has a new coronavirus case after a COVID-positive crewman on board a bulk carrier off the Sunshine Coast was taken to hospital.

And there could be more, with another 18 crew believed to be on board the Panamanian-registered vessel.

It's understood the man, aged in his 20s, was brought ashore from the ship called the Hokkaido with the help of water police on Sunday.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for quarantine.

EARLIER: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tourism Minister Kate Jones are speaking live this morning from the Cross River Rail construction site.

Ms Palaszczuk is expected to provide an update on active COVID-19-19 cases in Queensland and her renewed push to relocate border checkpoints south to the Tweed River.

Discussions on the Queensland border are expected to push forward today, with Ms Palaszczuk sending a written letter to the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

It comes as 60 Australian Defence Force personnel were deployed to Queensland's border crossing on the Gold Coast to help deal with lengthy delays.

Australian Defence Force Captain Bradley White said the extra staff would work alongside police.

"We've had 60 additional personnel join my task group to assist the police on the Queensland border, that also goes along with the other 90 people we have on the Queensland border on the western side of the border," he said.

"They're just there to assist the police monitoring the traffic flow and giving them support where required to ease their workload on the border checkpoint".

As of midday Sunday, Queensland had two active cases of coronavirus with 1071 total cases since the pandemic started. One person remains in hospital.

In Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced masks and face coverings will be made mandatory in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Mr Andrews said Victoria has recorded 363 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours including three deaths.

People defying the rules will face a $200 fine, Mr Andrews said.

Originally published as Premier renews push to relocate border checkpoints