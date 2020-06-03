Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE
Travel

Premier spruiks $99 flights in Qld

3rd Jun 2020 12:29 PM

Forget Bali, Thailand or the Greek Islands, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

"Now is your opportunity to support the beautiful Whitsundays," she told reporters today in front of the brilliant blue ocean and under sunny skies at Airlie Beach.

"Queensland is beautiful one day and perfect the next.

"It's really important that we continue to support our industries across Queensland.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays," the Queensland Premier said.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays."

The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.

The $99 airfares went on sale today and are for trips from June 22.

More Stories

airlie beach air travel editors picks flights qld premier tourism whitsundays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple crews intercept erratic Cunningham Highway driver

        premium_icon Multiple crews intercept erratic Cunningham Highway driver

        News Motorist travelled from Clumber to Gladfield before pulled over.

        NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in Warwick District Court today.

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

        THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        premium_icon THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        Travel A surprise easing of restrictions is driving Queenslanders to struggling...