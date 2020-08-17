Hundreds turned around at regional border crossings

POLICE have stressed that travellers should rethink any plans to cross the New South Wales border after 594 people were denied entry into Queensland at the weekend.

Officers stationed at the major Darling Downs border checkpoints at Wallangarra, Texas and Goondiwindi have reported a high number of turnarounds.

Sergeant Chris Stewart said the Wallangarra site averaged about 25 each day.

"We have been busy with a lot of tourists and a lot of locals crossing," he said.

"It is surprising how many people have to travel across the border for work.

"We need to be clear, if you do not live within the border bubble and are travelling into Queensland you are going to get knocked back if you do not have a valid pass," he said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said border restrictions would remain until there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in the southern states, estimated to be at least until Christmas.

The number of people in mandatory hotel quarantine increased by 740 to 3227, after the Ekka long weekend.

Police intercepted 8861 people crossing into Queensland by land and issued 15 fines for health act breaches.

For details on travel restrictions phone 13 HEALTH.

