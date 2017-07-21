17°
News

Premier won't say what ministers used private emails

Jessica Marszalek, Anthony Templeton, Sarah Vogler, | 21st Jul 2017 5:34 AM
Can the budget help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's fortunes in regional Queensland? Pic Mark Calleja
Can the budget help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's fortunes in regional Queensland? Pic Mark Calleja Tara Croser

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is keeping secret which ministers have been using their private emails for ministerial work in a move casting doubt on her accountability pledge.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday avoided the media after standing aside Minister Mark Bailey following Crime and Corruption Commission revelations the deletion of his private email account may amount to corrupt conduct.

In another blow, the CCC probe found other ministers were also using such emails in what was a corruption risk, ­although no corrupt conduct had been identified.

Ms Palaszczuk's office refused to name those ministers, even as Attorney-General ­Yvette D'Ath admitted the practice was widespread.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls last night said the "cover-up" left Ms Palaszczuk's transparency credibility "in tatters".

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk politics

Shooting victim named, recovering after emergency surgery

Shooting victim named, recovering after emergency surgery

THE victim of a Rangeville shooting attack Wednesday morning is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel.

  • News

  • 21st Jul 2017 5:01 AM

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

COLOURFUL: Check out the cool range of events happening in town today.

An extreme knitting workshop, art@st.mark's and more

Bringing lathe to town

One of Mr Schumacher's incredible soccer ball creations.

Find out how you can take in the art of woodturning.

Hundreds of Warwick homes left in the dark tonight

Almost 500 homes were without power across Warwick this evening

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Warwick carnival to attract 700 players

POSSESSION: Declan Spies attacks for Standfast Electrical against Clifton Foodworks.

Football club prepares for "Weekend of the Year”

Warwick parkrunners plan to enjoy J and J theme

STRIDING OUT: Anthony Rye has competed in more than 100 parkruns.

PJs will do for the second parkrun in J and J festival

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby for lunch, unless you're eating at the Pinnacle Pub.

OJ loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price