Composite image of Gladys Berejiklian and Annastacia Palaszczuk
Composite image of Gladys Berejiklian and Annastacia Palaszczuk
Politics

Premier’s Origin smackdown: Tell me what to text Gladys

by JACK MCKAY
19th Nov 2020 1:46 PM
Annastacia Palaszczuk has put the call out to Queenslanders to craft a text message for her to send to Gladys Berejiklian following the Maroons' victory on Wednesday night.

The Premier said many people had asked her what she would text her NSW counterpart in the wake of the Blues' loss in the decider.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the press at Paddington. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the press at Paddington. Photographer: Liam Kidston

"Well I'm asking Queenslanders what should I text the NSW Premier," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I'll be looking forward to hearing your comments and the best one I'll be sending.

"So please send those options to me as soon as possible."

It won't be the first time that Ms Palaszczuk has sent a gloating message to Ms Berejiklian following a Maroons' victory.

It was revealed earlier this month that Ms Palaszczuk sent a text message with the sole word "Queenslander" to the NSW Premier.

"How good is Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said today as she congratulated the team.

"Many people wrote the Queensland team off.

"Let me say this very clearly: never, ever write off a Queenslander.

"I can't get the smile off my face and I don't think that everyone else at Suncorp Stadium last night could get the smile of their face as well."

What should the Premier text? Tell us in the comments.

 

Originally published as Premier's Origin smackdown: Tell me what to text Gladys

