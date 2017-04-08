Premium space for butchery

CHOPPING BLOCK: As the original Carey Bros Butcher space makes way for the new-look Coles, Paul Carey is excited to be moving to the Rose City Premium Meats shop.

ONE of the longest tenants of Rose City Shoppingworld is set to make its move to a new home next week.

Carey Bros Butchers will be rebranding to Rose City Premium Meats when it reopens in its new space, next to Rose City Jewellers, just after the Easter holidays.

Butcher Paul Carey said the staff were excited to be shifting to a "fresh food zone” as part of the new look centre.

"We've been in this space pretty much since day dot,” Mr Carey said.

"We'll have our last day here next Thursday and expect to open in the new store just one week after that as we're just waiting for a few finishing touches on the new shop.

"We'll miss the Easter Saturday which has always been a good day of trade for us but we're hoping to see plenty of customers before then.

"I think what they're trying to create is a fresh food area and I'm told there should be a fresh fruit and vegetable grocer and a bakery coming to the same spot.”

Mr Carey said a new travelator with access to an additional 166-space underground carpark would be a boost to customer traffic.

He said the new butchery offered a larger display cabinet and a couple of new features.

"It's a bigger store with a much bigger display, and we'll also have our own in-store smoke house,” Mr Carey said.

"We've always had smoked products but to have it on the premises and be able to smoke on customer request is very exciting for us.

"We'll be doing all the same products in the new space from our roast meats and sausages to our salads,” he said.

The butcher will be next to Coles when the supermarket opens at the end of the year.

"We will be right outside that entrance which will be a much better position for us once the new centre is all finished,” Mr Carey said.

"We've had the mall closed off for close to three weeks and it's amazing we're still getting customers coming down to see us.

"I'm really excited for the new area and believe it will be a strong end of the shopping centre.”

Details of developments elsewhere in the centre have remained tightly under wraps as work progresses.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said the management team were awaiting final confirmation on at least two new lessees.

She said she hoped to release details on the new stores in the next fortnight.

A Coles spokeswoman last month confirmed the fit-out of the supermarket is expected to start later this year on the Palmerin St side of the centre and should open by the end of the year.