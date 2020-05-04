Preparations begin for 2021 hockey trials

LOOKING AHEAD: Warwick Hockey Association have found positives among the coronavirus restrictions and are likely to host the Women’s Masters tournament in 2021.

HOCKEY: Restrictions on community sport may still be at large however it hasn’t stopped Warwick’s hockey community from preparing for the future.

It was temporarily announced last week the association would host the Women’s Masters Hockey tournament in June next year, however dates and a location for the event area yet to be confirmed.

It’s a tournament Warwick Hockey Association president Carly Hansen would gladly host, with this year’s event cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“As far as I’ve heard, we are getting it,” she said.

“We’re really looking forward to coming back in general and we’re hoping they’ll make some calls soon.

“We just have to wait and see.”

The tournament is expected to draw 52 teams from across the state, each with approximately 15 to 20 players.

It would be an added boost, not only to the hockey community but the larger Warwick community according to Hansen.

“It would be really handy to have an event with those sorts of numbers for all of the businesses around town,” she said.

“And if it is to go ahead next year it will be in June, which would work better for us because it clashed with the Pentathrun this year.”

There is no shortage of competitive energy according to Hansen, who said the four-day carnival was as much about winning as it was having fun.

“It’s good to know that there are over 50 teams of women over 35 still wanting to participate in sport,” she said.

“We usually take one team, so about 15 players and then we have a few extra managers and coaches.

“The teams from the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast have ex-Olympians, so it makes it difficult to be competitive with them.

“We just get in there and have a go.”