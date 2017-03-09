Prepare for traffic disruptions

ROAD ALERT: Southern Downs Regional Council said traffic in parts of Warwick will be interrupted from March 17.

COUNCIL work on the water main will disrupt traffic in parts of Warwick west for a few weeks.

Southern Downs Regional Council said traffic would be interrupted from Tuesday, March 17 for three or four weeks to enable the renewal of the water main located in Locke St.

The westbound lane of Locke St will be closed to traffic between Wilga Ave and the Warwick Hospital carpark exit. Traffic will be able to enter Locke St from Wallace St heading east or west, while westbound traffic will be diverted to the right hand lane on Locke St, with two-way operation resuming after the hospital carpark exit.

Traffic will be able to travel from Wallace St east along Locke St, however this will be the only direction of travel permitted until the junction of Wilga Ave where normal two-way operations will resume.

Short detours will be in place for other traffic on Locke St approaching this intersection from the east or west.

There will be parking restriction adjacent to work sites, however access to and from the hospital car parks will be maintained.

SDRC apologised for the inconvenience and said the work was subject to weather conditions and may be changed without notice.