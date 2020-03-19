PREPARING FOR THE WORST: Warwick police meet over virus

POLICE PREPARATION: Warwick Police said they are well-equipped to enforce restrictions for citizens.

WARWICK police believe they are well-equipped to enforce pandemic restrictions with daily meetings and extra hygiene precautions being undertaken for more than a month now.

Warwick Patrol Group Inspector David Preston said while hysteria in the community had increased, the crime rate remained steady.

“We haven’t seen an increase in matters such as theft or assault at the moment,” Insp Preston said.

“But should that happen, I believe we are well equipped to deal with it.”

Aside from increasing patrols around shopping centres, Warwick Police will make preparations to enforce isolation if needed.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that, but we will be called to assist Queensland Health if they need us locally, and we may be called to enforce restrictions of public gatherings” he said.

“We’ve also reviewed how we can keep a distance from the public of 1.5m and as you know we’ve ceased static RBTs.”

Police will also work to ensure officers can fill in should anyone suffer from the illness.

But there will be reviews made into who can work on the frontline and what roles could be cut.

Inspector Preston said remaining distant was not always possible when enforcing the law and police were constantly reviewing processes.

“Obviously we still need to make arrests, go to disturbances and such,” he said.

“But I can assure the public, regardless of the pandemic, we will still continue to maintain law and order and enforce all laws, they won’t be neglected.”

Inspector Preston had a stern warning for panic buyers.

“We have had complaints of silly behaviour and, if it escalates, that could turn into physical assault given a panicked situation,” he said.

“If people act in such a manner, it is a public nuisance offence and they will be charged.

“We will come through this in the end, so let’s be sensible.”