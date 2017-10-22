President talks about close relations between Australia and Ireland during historic visit

(From left) Sabina Higgins, Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Tracy Dobie and President Michael Higgins after a presentation to the president at the Abbey of the Roses.

PRESIDENT Michael Higgins spoke of the opportunities for more trade and tourism between Australia and Ireland when he addressed a community gathering at Abbey of the Roses on Sunday afternoon.

He is believed to be the first president from an overseas country to visit Warwick and arrived in the town late Saturday before heading back to Brisbane late Sunday to continue his state visit in Brisbane before flying to New Zealand on Monday for another state visit.

President Higgins and his wife Sabina visited graveyards in the area, drove past the Leslie property which was once owned by the family as well as visiting Our Lady of Dolours Catholic Church, Greymare, where many family descendants have worshipped down the years. The Irish visitors also drove past the former Greymare Cheese Factory.

During his visit to the Warwick cemetery, President Higgins noted the many Irish names on tombstones.

"My uncle Patrick Higgins died at age 38, the same age of death as a very famous Warwick man, Thomas Byrnes, who was the member for Warwick in the Queensland Legislative Assembly and the first Catholic premier of Queensland,” President Higgins said at Abbey of the Roses.

He spoke about the great famine in Ireland, the influenza epidemic and kept coming back to the close relationship between Australia and Ireland and the large Irish connection with the Warwick area.

"In Australia I have met with the Prime Minister, Premiers, government officials and agencies and believe there are many opportunities for trade and tourism between Australia and Ireland. I was accompanied by representatives of Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland on this trip,” he said.

He spoke of the long association between Australia and Ireland.

"There is a great connection between the people of Ireland and Warwick, they all like Australia. Some people come back to Ireland saying it was great in Australia but I had to come home, ” he said.

On Sunday morning, he attended a special Mass as part of a Higgins Family Reunion at St Mary's Catholic Church and paid tribute to the quality of the homily by St Mary's Parish Priest Fr Franco Filipetto.

Mayor Tracy Dobie made two presentations to President Higgins at Abbey of the Roses, one was a drawing of a kangaroo in a crop of sunflowers.