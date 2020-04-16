Prestigious event placed on the backburner

STANTHORPE’S and one of regional Australia’s most respected art events has been postponed indefinitely.

The Stanthorpe Art Prize exhibition, which was to run from June 5 to July 29, will not proceed as planned.

Organisers of the event, which hands out $50,000 in prizes, have said they’ll look to host it in early 2021 instead.

“In terms of judging, the Stanthorpe 2020 Art Prize process remains the same and all entries are with the judges,” Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay said.

“After this process is finished, all entrants will be informed of the judges’ decision.

“In the unlikely event that the present closures and government directive of social isolation does change in the near future, we will go ahead with the Stanthorpe Art Prize 2020 as per the organised dates.

“We believe however that this will be unlikely and have decided on an alternative date in early 2021.

“The format of the rescheduled exhibition will be as per the original event, with an opening night.

“We hope the selected finalists, when informed will be able to participate in the rescheduled time.

“It is a very difficult time for everyone but we have decided to make these alternative plans to ensure that the future of art is supported and will continue.”

Ms Findlay said it was a difficult decision to reach.

“It was a tricky time not having a crystal ball.

“There was lots of conversations in the background with the art prize committee and the judges.

“The judges have all agreed to be available early next year,” she said.

It means the event, which is held every second year, will run in early 2021 and back up again in 2022 Ms Findlay said.