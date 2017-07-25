21°
Prestigious private school names new principal

25th Jul 2017 9:41 AM
Kyle Thompson has been appointed as the new Principal of SCOTS PGC College
Kyle Thompson has been appointed as the new Principal of SCOTS PGC College

SCOTS PGC College in Warwick has named its new principal, and he comes from one of Brisbane's most exclusive boys' schools.

Kyle Thompson has been appointed as the new principal of the co-ed school and will start his position during term four, this year.

Mr Thompson is currently the Deputy Headmaster and Head of Senior School of Brisbane Boys' College (BBC), a position he has held since 2007.

Chair of SCOTS PGC College Council, Mr Doug Cosh, said the appointment was one of the most important undertakings by the Council which involved an extensive search attracting a strong and diverse set of candidates.

Council was impressed with Mr Thompson's energy and deft interpersonal and relationship skills.  "He is a real people person." Mr Cosh said. "Mr Thompson has demonstrated strong, strategic leadership with pragmatic results in line with the philosophies that stand to make SCOTS PGC such an exceptional school."

Mr Thompson said that he was honoured to be offered the opportunity to enhance SCOTS PGC's reputation of delivering the highest standard of modern education grounded in solid country values.

"As a parent and a teacher I believe the difference between a good education and a great one is the teaching of strong values and the formation of positive relationships between students, staff and families. In partnership, we can all contribute to the success of our boys and girls and equip them not only to take their place in the world, but also to make the world a better place.  I am honoured to join the community and cannot wait to be part of the next phase of SCOTS PGC's journey." 

Mr Thompson holds a Masters of Sports Management and a Diploma of Education, and has most recently led significant change at BBC.

Prior to that he taught for seven years at the Cranbrook School, worked for the Department of Education and Training in NSW and was also a professional cricket player. 

Mr Cosh added, "Mr Thompson's rich experiences will help our College on its journey to excellence in the years to come."

Mr Thompson replaces Simon Shepherd who departs the College at the end of term three.

An Acting Principal will be appointed at the commencement of term four, to allow Mr Thompson to appropriately complete his current position.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  principal scots pcg college warwick

