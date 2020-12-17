Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
Crime

Prestigious school’s ex-principal in court on fraud charges

by Patrick Billings
17th Dec 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has appeared in court for the first time on fraud charges.

John Leonard Webster, who previously ran Wellers Hill State School, is facing nearly 50 charges of fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.

His wife Suzette Webster, 55, who was a teacher at the school, has been charged with 14 fraud offences.

They appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

John Webster's lawyer Leigh Rollason said they were waiting for material from the prosecution.

Suzette Webster's lawyer asked for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Both were granted bail to appear in court early next year.

The charges follow an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which alleged the husband and wife "fraudulently accessed leave entitlements" at the Tarragindi school.

Originally published as Prestigious school's ex-principal, wife in court on fraud charges

court crime fraud john webster suzette webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        Premium Content ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        News The flash flooding has forced businesses near Killarney to consider closing as they remained cut off by water.

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Farmer dies after being swept away by wall of water

        Premium Content Farmer dies after being swept away by wall of water

        Weather Killarney farmer, 69, dies in flash flood as river breaks in Southern Downs