Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

A TEMPORARY MEASURE: Irrigators said cost freezes are ineffective as water is seldom accessed due to drought.

A BONY Mountain producer has warned the Government’s announcement of an irrigation price freeze will be of little benefit to struggling Southern Downs farmers.

Gary Cooper said the effort to ease pressure caused for farmers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, fails to address the fact that there’s no water to access.

“Sure it covers part A of the scheme but it hasn’t rained in three years, that’s a bigger problem and most of us aren’t accessing that water,” he said.

“The actual benefit will be very little, sure it sounds good but it won’t be the thing that makes or breaks us.”

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the Government would freeze irrigation prices for a year and absorb dam safety costs.

“Our farmers are doing it tough as they deal with the fallout of long-running drought, bushfires, severe weather events, volatile markets and now, the impacts of COVID-19,” Dr Lynham said.

“The Government will invest $14.7 million – about $2300 per farmer – in 2020-21 to keep prices low for irrigators.

“In effect, the Government’s decision means that irrigators will, on average, be roughly $400 a year better off in 2020-21 than this year.”

But Mr Cooper said that would only make a small dent in his struggle with impending dry.

“That’s $400 off maybe a $10,000 bill,” he said.

“It only covers part A because we can’t get the water, you get an access fee and then no benefit, it’s a poor system and I think people will stop using it eventually.”

Groundwater irrigator Lawrence Ryan said the freeze will have far greater benefits to farmers in more wet regions.

“There’s very few surface water irrigators in the region, the majority are groundwater irrigators” he said.

“Coronavirus is not a huge problem for me at least personally, and since it came, the drought’s been forgotten,” he said.

Mr Cooper said the freeze will only be a temporary fix for a long term issue.

“After 12 months I’m sure they’ll put the prices back up again, it wears me down.”