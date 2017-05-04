Price hike trouble for our restockers

TOUGH MARKET: Seller Viv White and potential buyer Don Lyons have a mixed reaction to the strong returns for vendors in the goat and cattle markets.

THE cattle market is up and that has brought mixed news to the regular visitors to Warwick's Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick resident Don Lyons is at the Wednesday auction nearly every week.

Mr Lyons said he had had cattle for most of his life but his numbers were dwindling.

"I'm looking at the market to see if the price is right to buy,” Mr Lyons said.

"The market's very dear lately, probably the highest I've seen it, but I'm hoping to restock if the prices are alright.

"I generally don't like buying calves because you have to rear them up.”

Mr Lyons was joined by Viv White at yesterday's auction, who was hoping for high returns on her own livestock.

"I used to come to the sale more often but just had some goats to sell today,” she said.

"I've had goats all my life and they're getting popular for weed control as well as eating.

"The market's supposed to be quite good at the moment - we'll know for sure when they start the auction in a few minutes.”