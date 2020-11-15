Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Savage Barker and Backhouse – GDL's Josh Heck.
Savage Barker and Backhouse – GDL's Josh Heck.
Rural

Price per kilo record broken at CQLX

Timothy Cox
14th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRANGUS weaners packed a punch at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where fierce restocking demand pushed the price to 572c/kg.

The sale broke CQLX's price per kilo record, which had only just been set last week during the auction of Droughtmaster steers that peaked at 556.2c/kg.

Wednesday's sale-topping No 0 pen was drawn from Thirsty Creek, Gogango, and had an average weight of 202kg to give vendor GJ and LG Eiser a return of $1155 a head.

The Brangus steers' sisters weighed 196kg and were snapped up for 456.2c a kg to average $89 a head.

Ray White Rural Gracemere's Gary Wendt described the whole sale as a highlight.

"It was strong right the way through," he said.

"We are noticing bigger top-quality runs of cattle come through from the local area."

Ray White Rural Gracemere's Trevor Humble and Col Goodwin with GJ and LG Eiser's line of Brangus steers.
Ray White Rural Gracemere's Trevor Humble and Col Goodwin with GJ and LG Eiser's line of Brangus steers.

More than 2688 head were yarded, with the bulk being made up by 1571 steers.

Most cattle were drawn from the local CQLX catchment region, with some coming from further north in Mackay, Clermont and Bloomsbury.

Highlights included P and L Brady, Mt Larcom, reaching 396c a kg for their Brahman steer pen that weighed 435kg to return $1727 a head.

Greenlakes Station sold a run of 162kg Brahman cross weaners that fetched 534c a kg to average $864 a head.

K Modrzynski, Canoona, peaked at 530c a kg for their offering of 144kg brahman cross cattle that returned $763 a head.

The cow price was solid and Corones Family Trust had a good result for its 544kg Droughtmaster offering, reaching 303c a kg to make $1651 a head.

With only four more Prime and Store Sales left to go at CQLX in 2020, Mr Wendt predicted the selling season would finish on a good note.

"I think in these next few sales we could see more producers making the most of this good money before Christmas," he said.

"Rain permitting, I believe the market will stay strong."

brangus cqlx cqlx cattle sale cqlx gracemere
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Premium Content COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Council News Warwick region’s drought-stricken not-for-profits left in lurch as fiery debate stalls progress on dozens of projects.

        Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        News The soon-to-be dad was busted with meth, steroids, and even unauthorised...

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Property With only hours to go, this is your last chance to decide on a winner!

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...