Pride on show for Carbal Art

AS ONE: The Carbal Community Art Group stands next to their tree design for Jumpers and Jazz.

THE CARBAL Community Art Group is entering their third Jumpers and Jazz, and group coordinator Janet Eyles said it was the 2015 festival which helped to form the group.

"Originally we thought it would be nice for the Elders to decorate a tree,” Ms Eyles said.

"Since then the group has grown to hold weekly meetings and connect people.

"It is a great outlet for socialising, and is open to everyone.”

For this year, the group focused on incorporating the indigenous colours into their creation, which Ms Eyles said served as a sense of pride.

"Great to showcase indigenous culture, because it is a very proud one,” she said.

"It features individual artworks that have come together as one.”