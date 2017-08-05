Primary sports fun at SOTE

A FUN day was had by all at the School of Total Education primary sports carnival yesterday.

SOTE sports co-ordinator Stephen McCreadie said the students embraced the concept of the day.

"The kids love it, and they get right into it, which makes it a fun day for all,” Mr McCreadie said.

"It's an all-day carnival, which really allows students to take in the fresh air and enjoy themselves.”

Colours were on show throughout the day, and Mr McCreadie said that only added to the event.

"Students have shown their creativity through getting dressed up,” he said.

"It allows them to express themselves and have a bit of fun in the process.”

Events such as running, ball throwing, long jump and ball games were held, giving students a variety of events to participate in.

The secondary students will have their sports carnival next Friday.