Prime CBD location now up for grabs

Jonno Colfs
| 25th May 2017 5:00 AM
OPPORTUNITY: The building on the corner of Grafton and Guy Sts has had a complete makeover and is ready for a new tenant.
IT'S been almost a year since Furniture Court moved out of the building on the corner of Grafton and Guy Sts, but finally it's ready to take on a new tenant.

Gold Coast-based owner Steve Lee said the huge floorspace would suit a bulk retailer.

"It would be great for another furniture store or an electrical goods retail warehouse,” he said.

"It's essentially a completely new building, we've done so much to freshen it all up.”

Mr Lee bought the building in early 2016 as an investment property.

"We had some interest late last year from possible tenants, but nothing was ever set in stone,” he said.

"There's no doubt it took us a lot longer than we'd hoped but it's certainly ready to go now.

"I'd love to see a local business get in and take advantage of the location and the work we've done to get it all brand new.”

Topics:  business opportunities for lease warwick business warwick development

