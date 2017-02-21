Prime lambs shine at Clifton

THE Clifton Show provided an opportunity to exhibit the finest examples of local farming endeavours.

The quality of prime lamb on parade in a tough season was complimented by the judge, Kris Shelley.

Mr Shelley, bulk meat manager at Carey Bros Butchers Warwick, said the quality of livestock in the prime lamb competition had been outstanding.

"We had 50 sheep entered this year which is a great number for the area and the time of year,” he said.

"It hasn't been the best season for the region being hot and dry for many months but the lambs exhibited here were top-tier quality.”

The champion sheep were dopers by Clifton producer Colleen Horton.

Mrs Horton and her late husband, Kevin established Horton's Bus Service in Clifton when they moved to the small country town more than 40 years ago.

Today, she still has the school bus runs as well as a 105ha property "Iona” where she produced the winning sheep.

Mr Shelley said Mrs Horton's sheep were well finished and estimated they would attract at least $170 at a saleyard.

"Often dry seasons can leave lambs under-finished and rushed to market without being fattened up so there must be some very good crops being gown and producers around the area such as Colleen who understand what appeals in the saleyard.

"This is my first time judging in Clifton but this showing is as good as any that I've judged in the past ten years, not just the winning lambs but the sheep I have seen here overall.”

Mr Shelley said judges of prime lamb looked at the animal's age, confirmation of the tail, back and buttocks and weight.

He said there was a mix of dorper and suffolk sheep in the competition.

"I'd like to thank the entrants for their effort at the exhibition,” Mr Shelley said.

"They made my job as the judge a tough one.”