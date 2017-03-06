Prime offerings draw crowds into Palgrove

BIG RESPONSE: The bidding was strong at Palgrove on Saturday.

THE sales were strong and a record was broken at Palgrove's Dalveen property on Saturday afternoon.

Owner David Bondfield said the sale went "extremely well”, while breaking the record price for a unit of semen.

"We had two lots of semen in charolais bulls,” he said.

He said these sold for $650 per straw, making an Australian record.

Meanwhile, demand was strong across the board with their offerings, which included cows with calves, pregnancy tested in-calf cows, young show-prospect heifers, embryo flush transfers, semen packages and frozen embryos.

"We had 54 lots on offer and they all sold,” he said.

He said there were sales to studs in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

"It was a physical auction but it was also online streaming with a video auction,” he said.

Mr Bondfield said about 20% of sales went through the video auction.

The top price on the day was $18,500 for lot 6, which went to Albury in NSW. The average price was $8022.

Mr Bondfield said he and wife Prue were "extremely happy”.

"It was a good crowd and the bidding was spirited,” he said.

With many farmers looking to rebuild depleted stock numbers, they have been looking to quality breeders to ensure a high quality.

"After some years of drought and depressing prices... they're looking at rebuilding their herds with higher quality and (strong) genetics,” Mr Bondfield said.

Elders livestock co-ordinator Olly Gray said the sale, which attracted interest from well-known studs across the country, was a "grand spectacle”.

Mr Gray said it was positive to see the sale action-packed from the first moment.

"It was a very complex offering,” Mr Gray said.

There were proven heifers with calves at foot and unjoined heifers on offer.

Mr Gray said while the sale was an offering was one of surplus, it was undoubtedly high quality.

He said the bulk of buyers were well-known studs.

"Every name that was called out was a known stud wanting to get a share of what was on offer,” he said.

Mr Bondfield said while this form of sale was not a regular event and would only take place every few years, they would hold a Hunter Valley bull sale on June 2 and their annual bull sale at Dalveen on Friday, September 8.