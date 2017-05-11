Prime pork and plenty of bargains

FAMILY AFFAIR: Sebastian Stewart (left) visited the Pig and Calf Sale with his dad Brett Stewart.

KEEN bargain hunters made their way down to the Pig and Calf Sale in Warwick yesterday.

Decent prices were put on the table for pork and those picking a pig with a bit of black in their skin won an even better deal.

Peter Maher travelled from Wildash to watch the action and said coloured pigs can be sold for $10-15 less than their white counterparts.

On his regular trips to the market, Mr Maher has noticed prices have been dropping.

Mr Maher wasn't selling his own livestock this time around.

"We have a couple of sows at home but they're mostly for our own eating,” he

said.

Animals weren't the only thing in bidders' sights yesterday, with a healthy line-up of trash and treasure also up for auction.

Brett Stewart brought his son Sebastian with him from Yangan to hunt for some bargain dairy buckets for a mate.

"It's really just a good day out with the boy,” Mr Stewart said.