Princess Eugenie’s happy baby news

The Royal Family has announced Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a child to be born in early 2021.

The princess revealed the news to her Instagram followers accompanied with a photo holding baby slippers with teddy bear heads as well as a photograph of the married couple wearing wide smiles.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," the post declared.

The couple were married in 2018 at Windsor Castle, with an official statement from the palace expressing excitement at the baby news.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news," the family tweeted.

Princess Eugenie is the 30-year-old granddaughter of the Queen but does not carry out royal duties.

She has instead forged a career in the art world.

The good news comes as the well documented scandal related to her father, Prince Andrew, and his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to bubble.

The couple were also said to be distraught earlier this year when Princess Eugenie's father-in-law contracted coronavirus.

George Brooksbank, 71, was reportedly in a serious but stable condition in April.

"It's a traumatic time for Jack and Eugenie," a family friend told the Daily Mail at the time.

"George has been very sick but the whole family has been rallying round to help.

"They are hugely grateful for the excellent care that he has been receiving. They are thinking of all the other families who are being similarly affected at this time."

Jack Brooksbank is a liquor distributor and currently works as the UK ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber's top-shelf tequila brand.

