Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie’s surprise pregnancy announcement

by Stephen Drill
25th Sep 2020 6:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby early next year, with the Queen "delighted" at the news.

Buckingham Palace announced the impending arrival on Friday night Australian time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Originally published as Princess Eugenie's surprise pregnancy announcement

princess eugenie royal baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HAIDLEY’S EXPANSION: Residents divided on development

        Premium Content HAIDLEY’S EXPANSION: Residents divided on development

        Business A museum for the historic coach fleet and more is on the cards for the Warwick business, but not everyone is happy.

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...

        WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable Warwick events this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable Warwick events this weekend

        Whats On Sports club parties, homegrown markets, unique art exhibits and more. Here’s your...

        RIDING ON: Gentleman’s Ride finds new cause

        Premium Content RIDING ON: Gentleman’s Ride finds new cause

        News Riders from the Southern Downs will don their finest suits for the event, which has...