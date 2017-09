PRINGLE COTTAGE DISPLAY: Gayle Purcell and Dierdre Llewellyn in Eastwell Hall with the display of 1960s clothing from Deanne Selle.

PRINGLE COTTAGE DISPLAY: Gayle Purcell and Dierdre Llewellyn in Eastwell Hall with the display of 1960s clothing from Deanne Selle. Gerard Walsh

THE 1960s clothing donated by Deanne Selle from Inglewood will be on display at Pringle Cottage until the end of the year.

Clothing committee archivist Dierdre Llewellyn said the display had been photographed and catalogued and would be on display for visitors in Eastwell Hall to the end of the year.

"We also have her clothes for display from the 1970s and 1980s in future,” she said.