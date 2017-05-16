Priority to regional rail links

The Inland Rail has received funding for regional development as a priority over a second rail river crossing in Brisbane.

THE State Government is reportedly willing to consider exchanging the Warwick rail corridor for the inland rail project for funding for a Brisbane cross-river rail link.

Prior to the budget announcement last Tuesday night, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to match Queensland funding for infrastructure such as the cross-river rail.

Both rail projects, as well as an inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy, have been supported by RACQ.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Queensland had missed out on city infrastructure funding.

"The inland rail network will improve connectivity for regional Queensland industries and other States and make our roads safer,” Ms Smith said.

"It's likely Cross River Rail will be on hold for at least two years with the government failing to dedicate specific funding to the vital project.

"While there will be $10 billion available under the National Rail Program, this funding won't be available until 2019, and we'll have to fight the other states for it.”