Private children’s photos plastered on Facebook page

A FACEBOOK page has been reported to the Australian Federal Police and the NT Police after it posted unauthorised and random photos of children in the Northern Territory.

The Facebook page, which the NT News has chosen not to name, was reported to the AFP after it appeared to be stealing images of children to post to pages.

The page was also reported to the DAILY CRIME UPDATES: Darwin NT Facebook page.

There, one user urged others to report the page.

"Can everyone report this page and the other couple of pages too ASAP," Temeka Cubillo-Kingi said.

"He has people children and family photos up that shouldn't be there …! Everyone please check the page cause heaps of Darwin kids on there as well.

"The AFP have been notified."

Mix1049 radio host Katie Woolf said she was alerted to the page by friends and then listeners earlier this morning after images of herself appeared.

"It's totally strange and a bit scary," she said.

"I was presenting maths awards to kids two years ago … and now they're on this page.

"I guess it's a bit of a reminder for everyone, schools and everyone that scary people are out there and to be extra vigilant."

Woolf, who herself has two children, said her first thought was to look through the images herself.

"No parent wants photos of their children that aren't authorised to be shared by someone that they have no idea who they are," she said.

"It's disturbing and very strange for somebody to be sharing photos of Northern Territory children that are unauthorised."

When contacted, the NT Police said it was not an offence photographs to be online unless they constituted child offence material.

"Where unauthorised photographs of family / children appear on social media sites, the complainant should contact the social media service provider and make the objection and request the site be closed," a spokeswoman said.

"The e-Safety Commissioner website (esafety.gov.au) has brilliant education tools and resources to help parents and kids be smart, safe and secure online."

The NT News has contacted the AFP.

