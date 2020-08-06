Students from exclusive private schools have been revealed partying in fancy dress and staging singing competitions while not wearing masks.

Students from exclusive private schools have been revealed partying in fancy dress and staging singing competitions while not wearing masks.

Year 11 and 12 students from two of Victoria's most exclusive private schools have been sharing photos of themselves partying on campus while flouting the state's mask rules.

The students from St Catherine's in Toorak and Geelong Grammar have shared photos of themselves on campus in fancy dress outfits, riding scooters, staging singing competitions and posing for photos without masks on.

Most of the students had no masks.

Many are hugging and posing in tight groups. Some hold leadership positions in the school.

They appear to be celebrating their last day on campus before remote learning resumed this week.

Some have masks around their necks, but most have no masks, in violation of the Department of Health's edict that all children over the age of 12 cover their noses and mouths when they leave the house.

This includes while at school, particularly when social distancing is not possible.

Premier Daniel Andrews said a $200 fine would apply to anyone not wearing masks.

Geelong Grammar has said it is mandatory for all students to wear face masks in all classrooms, indoor common areas and shared spaces.

The school did not respond to a request for comment.

St Catherine's Principal Michelle Carroll said the school "did not have, nor would we support, a 'mask free' event".

READ MORE:

MALE KAREN IN LATEST ANTI-MASK RANT

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHILDCARE PERMIT

susie.obrien@news.com.au

@susieob

Originally published as Private school students flout mask ban while partying