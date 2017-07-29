Prized pottery on show

PROUD: Warwick Potters' Association president Rob Cullen and Ray Tainton are eager to show their finest pieces at the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition.

VIVID explosions of colour and texture lie beneath the surface of a few of the pottery pieces on display at the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art exhibition.

Created with a crystalline glaze, the pieces showcase the modern creativity that can be incorporated into a centuries-old art form.

Held by the Warwick Potters' Association, the exhibition will run this weekend and features the members' best work from throughout the year.

The crystalline glaze is just one of the techniques on show, with hand-built wares, wheel-spun pieces and sculptures also on display.

"It's unpredictable, you open the kiln and it's a surprise,” Warwick Potters' Association president Rob Cullen said of the crystalline glaze.

"It's impossible to make the same pot twice.”

No restrictions were placed on entries, allowing potters to explore their creativity.

Mr Cullen said the exhibition pushed members to create their best work and possibly try a new technique.

"A lot of the members in the past couple of years have really improved and it's good to see,” he said.

The exhibition is at Warwick Potters' Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, from 10am-4pm today and tomorrow.

All pieces are for sale.