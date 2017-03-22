Probe into cause of sewage spill ongoing

Warning signs have been erected at Quart Pot Creek after a sewage pipe was damaged, polluting the waterway.

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of a wastewater spill in Stanthorpe are ongoing.

Southern Downs Regional Council's director of engineering services Peter See said enforcement notices would be issued within 28 days.

This follows more than 100,000 litres of water, containing untreated effluent, flowing from the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant into Quart Pot Creek in two separate incidents last Tuesday.

"(Last) week's spill ... was largely due to a high number of illegal stormwater connections into the sewer, coupled with the high-intensity rainfall,” he said.

He said a smoke test - last completed four years ago - would take place and the council would issue notices for the illegal connections to be removed.

"There would only have been a small amount of raw water released (last week), which would have been heavily diluted with the substantial rainfalls,” he said.

"Council notified the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection in accordance with the relevant notification requirements, and signage was erected.

"As part of the notification process, water sample testing is to be undertaken within 24 hours of the spill, the following day and again in seven days following the initial incident.”

Mr See said the council was awaiting results of the initial sample. While those downstream had not been notified of the spill, he said this was not required.

He added the spill "demonstrated the need for immediate action”.