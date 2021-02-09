Producers’ outstanding performance renews hope for 2021

BEST IN SHOW: Silverdale Dorset Stud owner Lyndon Frey with his prize-winning Dorset Horn ram.

An impressive start to the Southern Downs’ 2021 show season has come as a welcome relief to producers after several years of hardship.

Battling through years of drought before the cancellation of most agricultural shows under the coronavirus pandemic, the booming success of this year’s events marks a significant uptick.

This weekend’s Allora Show proved a successful exhibition for Inglewood’s Silverdale Dorset Stud, with their Southdown sheep earning ‘reserve supreme breeders’ group’ and a Dorset Horn named ‘supreme ram’.

Owner Lyndon Frey said it was the first time ever a Dorset Horn was named best-in-show at the Allora event, with the strong stock across the board a testament to the region’s resilience.

“ (Our sheep) were all born in that terrible, awful spring of 2019 in the middle of that disgusting drought, and we were lucky to get any rams on the ground at all,” Mr Frey said.

“For him to be born and performing the way he is, I’ve got a lot of time for him and I hope he’ll have a future.

Steward for the stud sheep exhibits at both the Inglewood and Warwick Shows in March, Mr Frey hoped the remainder of the season would prove as successful for the region’s producers.

“It’s a lot of dedicated work that goes in months and months prior with any show team prior to exhibiting,” he said.

“We have good grass and paddock water now, but look at all the dams … we need a hell of a lot more rain to run the creeks, streams, gullies, and rivers. No way is the drought over.”

Will Peters, Thomas Peters, Tabitha Peters, and Katelyn Peters with some of their family farm's prize-winning produce at the 2021 Allora Show.

It was a home-ground win for Tabitha Peters and her family at STP Farming in Allora, after they took out the maize section and ‘best farming exhibit’ at the show.

“That’s what we do every year, we farm. It’s great to see it pay off,” Mrs Peters said.

“The drought has definitely been hard, the same as everyone else, but we just do our best with what we can.”

