Producers wage war against powerful double threat

TAKING A STAND: McDougall & Sons livestock agent Ross Ellis said the saleyards were showing the impact of the drought long before the coronavirus hit. Picture: Toni Somes

THE coronavirus pandemic may have fundamentally changed daily life for most of the region, producers say it has only compounded the crippling impact of the drought.

The Federal Government has made multiple drought relief funds, the latest being the Drought Community Support Initiative, which entitles anyone in the farming industry with “cash flow problems” to a one-off payment of up to $3000.

However, for most within the Southern Downs’ agricultural sector, government red tape has barred them from accessing the much-needed financial assistance.

And to make matters worse, farmers say the virus outbreak seems to have pushed the drought crisis out of the public eye almost entirely.

For many of the region’s producers, the brief February rains and the overwhelming coronavirus crisis have made the drought seem like less of a public priority.

McDougall & Sons livestock agent Ross Ellis said the saleyards alone indicated that this mentality could be a grave error.

“Because of the coronavirus, people are very quick to forget that we are still in the tentacles of the biggest drought we’ve ever had,” Mr Ellis said.

“The rain we got was a temporary flush for the rest of us, and is nowhere near bringing us back to normal seasons.

“It’s a big worry, and we’re seeing numbers starting to shrink (at saleyards) because people are having to sell their livestock and are then finding it very hard to restock to keep going ahead.”

Mr Ellis said he had seen multiple colleagues have difficulty accessing financial drought relief at any government level.

“Governments must realise that they have to cut the red tape and get people to be able to access some of the programs that are necessary,” he said.

“People are usually pretty good, but when they’ve been exposed to too many scams they get a bit reluctant or hesitant to volunteer their time or effort, and that’s the sad thing.

“I think some of the money should be allocated to local community groups like rotaries – it’s those people at the local level who will tell you who have actually been impacted.”

Risdon Stud administrator Liz Suduk agreed that the coronavirus has certainly changed their daily lives on the cattle farm but paled in comparison to consecutive years of drought.

“The February rains have all dried off and the grass – while we do still have some – is all dry feed now,” Mrs Suduk said.

“Just add (the virus) to the list – on the farm it made very little difference to our farm life because we’re isolated anyway, apart from schooling (at home) and being able to go into town for parts.

“All I thought was (this year) can’t possibly be as bad because at least we’re going into winter with a little bit of feed, whereas this year we didn’t.”

Mrs Suduk said the government red tape surrounding the various drought relief funds was incredibly difficult to overcome, and prevented her from accessing the grant despite being in need.

“I wasn’t eligible and Nick was only eligible for a small amount – it was very complicated to apply,” she said.

“We needed help from accountants just to be able to access it, and even now it’s very closely monitored, we need to file monthly reports to make sure we still qualify for the payments.”

For Mr Ellis, financial support alone would not be enough to get farmers or anyone else in the agricultural sector through the virus or drought crises.

“Farmers will feed their livestock before they feed themselves, and they just work themselves into a bad place,” he said.

“They see (asking for help) as a sign of weakness and a sign that they’ve failed, and that’s the hardest thing for them to get over.

“People need someone to talk to and support them, rather than just throw money at them.”