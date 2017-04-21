Producing some good work at Olsens

Neil Doyle

I WORK in sales here at Olsens Produce and have been here for seven months.

Before starting here I was at Riverina for about 11 years and the experience I gained there certainly helps me out here.

Originally from Allora, I moved to Warwick about 20 years ago.

I deal with a lot of farmers, and spend a lot of time out on the road visiting them and other customers.

I do enjoy getting out around the region talking to these people, they are great folk and it's important to maintain a good relationship with the customer.

Leanne Brown

I'VE been working here for about two-and-a-half years now.

I work on the front counter with Marie and my day is filled with customer service, administration, purchasing and a heap of other tasks.

It's been really busy lately, we've got the polocrosse in town so there are daily feed deliveries to take out there and we always get busy on sale days here in town as well, when everyone comes into town.

We sell all sorts of things here, animal health products, tools, pesticides, feed, grain, seed, some vaccines, farm supplies and even giftware, which is popular at Christmas time.

I've formed some really good relationships with customers and I love that my days are always completely different.

Marie Hoffman

I HAVE been working here at Olsens Produce for 11 years now.

Before that I worked at a vet clinic and at a doctor's surgery before that.

I work on the front counter here, so there's a lot of customer service, answering phones and helping with orders.

Over the years I've got to know the regulars very well and can even remember their orders.

The people I work with are fantastic, we have a pretty good laugh here.

Charlie Briggs

I'M A storeman here at Olsens Produce and have been working for the company for three years.

I work out the back and serve the cars, utes and trucks that come through.

It's usually pretty steady and I spend a lot of time helping customers and loading orders.

Most customers come through weekly to top up their supplies.

I enjoy the job, it's a great mixture of good customers and the staff are good to work with as well.