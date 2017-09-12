Professional finds fun flight in Warwick

John Matthews from Pittsworth chatting with Felicity Houghton and Qantas pilot Trent Karuana on a visit to town.

FOR Qantas pilot Trent Karuana the Wings Over Warwick event at the Massie Aerodrome at the weekend was the perfect excuse to do "some real flying”.

The Melbourne-based A380 pilot has been flying for about 20 years, but bought his first light aircraft about a month ago.

Wings Over Warwick visitor numbers soar :

Mr Karuana said while the weather was still chilly down south, he and partner Felicity Houghton were keeping the plane in sunny Queensland.

"Flying a light plane is a lot different to work,” he said.

"Work is more a management job rather than flying, while this is more of a survival sort of thing and a lot more fun.

"I hadn't flown one for years so thought I should buy one.

"The weather is perfect up here for flying at the moment; it's really windy and cold back home.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Warwick Aero Club vice president Mark Brandsen said the now biennial event was a good opportunity for others to see the planes that use the Warwick Aerodrome.

"Wings Over Warwick is basically a huge community get together,” Mr Brandsen said.

"We have about 110 members spread out from around this district to near Brisbane and down to Coffs Harbour.”

Mr Brandsen said he had been flying for about eight years.

"When you first start out learning to fly handling turbulence and landing is a bit daunting, but now it's part of the fun,” he said.

"These little Jabirus and designed and built in Bundaberg and you can get to or from Bundy in one of these in about two hours; all for about the same cost as a Landcruiser.

"Warwick is a great place to fly.”