‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

Gympie Big W staff are today celebrating the life of mother and manager Anna Regan who lost her battle with cancer two weeks ago. Picture: Contributed

Anna Regan was described by a close friend as a "pocket rocket" and a "profoundly loving" mother to her four children.

Starting her battle with breast cancer two years ago, it then developed to brain cancer.

Friend and Big W staff member Melanie John said once Anna got the diagnosis of brain cancer she only lived another five months.

"She passed away on the 18th of February, here at the Gympie Hospital," Melanie said.

"She fought really, really hard and she was supported by her lovely husband called David."

As a mother to her four beautiful children, Noah who is 17, Toby who is 15, Tahj who is 10 and Amelia who is just 4, Melanie described Anna as a very "hands-on" mum.

"She worked very hard for her family," she said.

"She had a special bond with each child that was unique and profoundly loving."

Anna Regan and her 4-year-old daughter Amelia. Picture: Contributed

Today, Melanie has organised a fundraiser at Big W to celebrate Anna's life and her contribution as a manager for over 15 years.

"We're trying to raise funds for the family as well as donations to the McGrath Foundation in her name and in her honour," Melanie said.

"We've asked people to wear purple and turquoise which were Anna's favourite colours and represent Ariel who was her favourite Disney princess."

After meeting Anna in 2019, Melanie said she was there every step of the way through her illness.

"I was there till the very end, in hospital with her playing music," she said.

Family, friends and Big W colleagues gathered to remember Gympie mother Anna Regan today (Thursday), after the 39-year-old lost her battle with cancer last month. Pictures: Josh Preston

Melanie hopes this day dedicated to Anna, who was only 39-years-old when she died, will raise awareness about breast and brain cancer and encourage more women to get checked.

"She was carrying the cancer for a long time before she actually knew it and so we want to get the awareness out there," she said.

"Unfortunately we haven't had a funeral yet because her family is from South Australia, so this is a day of closure as well for us."

If you want to make a donation, be sure to head to Big W at Gympie Central today or make a donation online HERE.