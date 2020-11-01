PROMISES: What Labor’s win means for Warwick

PLANS AND PROMISES: Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured the last time she visited Warwick, to discuss the Toowoomba-Warwick pipeline grid.

DURING the course of the election campaign, many promises were made to Warwick and the Southern Downs.

If fulfilled, these could be a huge boon for the region.

While the election dust settles, Warwick Daily News has analysed what the confirmation of a Labor majority government could mean for you:

HEALTHCARE

Labor candidate Joel Richters promised a re-elected Palaszczuk Government would employ 297 nurses, 76 doctors and 66 health professionals on the Darling Downs over the next four years.

The announcement came following his pledge to United Workers Union (UWU) to keep Warwick healthcare workers employed.

EMU SWAMP DEVELOPMENT

In one of the most contentious water security topics, a re-elected Palaszczuk Government promised a continued rollout of the $13.6 million Emu Swamp Dam funding.

It comes as they passed through a Emu Swamp Dam funding agreement just before heading into caretaker mode.

WARWICK STATE HIGH UPGRADE

One of the more ambitious promises was a $5.8 million upgrade to Warwick State High School.

Funding would go toward a state-of-the-art multipurpose hall worth over $5 million and a disability access project for the school’s amenities.

It would provide up to 19 new local jobs while in construction.

Construction was dependant on a Palaszczuk win and could begin imminently.

FREE TAFE IN WARWICK

A plan to see free apprenticeships extended to those under 25 could soon benefit local families.

Late last month, Labor candidate Joel Richters hinted at an expansion of education available and possible revamps for the Warwick campus.

“In Warwick, this means young people can access free training in aged care, automotive, engineering, health and agriculture. These are just some of the 165 priority qualifications young people can get into for free,” he said.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

During his run, Mr Richters petitioned hard for 16 week police mentoring program Project Booyah.

He also said a re-elected Labor Government would employ more police for the Southern Downs.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government is making the single biggest investment in front line police officers delivering no less than 150 extra police officers for our region,” he said.

“That will mean more police available to conduct traffic duties and to respond to domestic violence. This will make a huge difference.”

Warwick State High School could undergo a $5.8 million upgrade.

OTHER PROMISES INCLUDE

– 50 per cent irrigation cost cut:

By July 1 2020, the Palaszczuk Government promised to cut costs for fruit and vegetable growers.

– $10 million for veterans

-Partnering with Share the Dignity to provide vending machines with free tampons and pads across 120 Queensland schools:

We are yet to see how this could affect Warwick organiser Julie Unwin’s push to get the dispensers installed across the Rose City.

– An extra 357 firefighter over five years and a $86 million investment in the Queensland Fire service:

It would come on top of the two new trucks, worth $1.2 million, and nine new Warwick firefighters revealed in July.