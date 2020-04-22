Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Motoring

Protection is key when selling your car during crisis column

Carri Lucas , RACQ Technical Advisor
22nd Apr 2020 7:00 AM

Selling a car can be a daunting process at the best of times, but during the current crisis, it’s more important than ever to take the appropriate safety precautions.

Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers, a warm hello and a smile from a safe distance is sufficient these days. Put items like keys and documents down in a central area to avoid transferring anything hand-to-hand.

Disinfect the car before and in-between potential buyers and if you’re feeling unwell, consider deferring the sale or if unavoidable ask a healthy family member or friend to step in.

Illness isn’t the only thing you need to protect yourself from, also be on guard for scammers. Stay up to date on current scams via the Scamwatch website and trust your gut if something doesn’t seem right or is too good to be true. You can also contact the RACQ Motoring Advice team before committing to anything and signing on the dotted line.

By taking these steps to protect yourself and potential buyers, you can get through the process of selling the car whilst reducing the virus spread.

motoring motoring advice racq selling car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STARS OF THE CITY: Frontine heroes honoured

        premium_icon STARS OF THE CITY: Frontine heroes honoured

        News WARWICK hospital staff, police and paramadics have been taken aback and touched by the shining gesture of community support.

        Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

        premium_icon Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

        News The funding will help rural residents avoid the fallout from COVID-19

        Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

        premium_icon Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

        News THEIR Russia dreams may have been dashed but these musicians aren’t letting...

        Redbacks running off the no-season blues

        premium_icon Redbacks running off the no-season blues

        News Warwick’s AFL side is using their time in isolation to push their physical...