Providing aid for loved ones

AFTER 20 years of fundraising, Warwick has a respite centre for people with dementia and Pam Eather is very happy.

THE unit at Regency Park has been named "Shalom, Ken's Place” after Mrs Eather's late husband who was diagnosed with alzheimer's in 1991.

"We have a respite unit at long last,” Mrs Eather said.

In 1997, Mrs Eather said she thought she should look at the possibility of setting up a respite centre, and was unaware at the time of Akooramak's intentions to open one.

She sought support for her dream through a letter to the editor in the Daily News, which was followed by a call from Esma Nash from the Respite Centre in Toowoomba who suggested a support group be formed in Warwick.

"My husband Ken went into The Oaks into full-time care the same day Esma rang and we had our first meeting on September 9, 1997,” she said.

"Meetings have been held ever since and in 2001, I thought we should organise some fundraising, and my sons and some friends organised a golf day.”

That was the start of fundraising that raised more than $300,000 towards a respite unit.

A charity golf day has been held annually and concerts have been held every second month.

Mrs Eather said the public were generous in their support of functions, raffles and some made donations.

Akoormak offered to lease the group a house but the project did not prove viable and then Churches of Christ offered a unit for respite at Regency Park.

"Our group paid $54,646 for the furnishings and we will use the interest on $280,000 we have invested to pay part or all of the cost of respite for those who can't afford it. We are grateful to Regency Park for providing the facility,” she said.

Mrs Eather said the respite unit provided for up to eight people with dementia on weekdays and four at the weekend.

"The respite is to give carers a break, even the chance to travel to Toowoomba for a medical appointment,” she said.

Speaking from experience, Mrs Eather said loved one with dementia needed someone with them 24/7.

"It is stressful for carers,” she said.

Jenny Lindsay's mother Elizabeth recently had the opportunity to experience Ken's Place, and said it was a professional experience.

"My mother participated in a respite weekend at the new facility,” Mrs Lindsay said.

"She stayed there for two days and two nights and was involved in gardening, cooking and social support.

"We were assured if she was up wandering through the night a carer would be awake.

"That peace of mind is great, particularly when she is in a new place and you know that someone is there to keep an eye on her.”

Elizabeth Gray currently suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Mrs Lindsay, currently living on a sheep station outside of Longreach, said it was important for her peace of mind that her mother received the best of care.

"My mother's mobility is gradually decreasing,” Mrs Lindsay said.

"It does get hard at times for our family to help out, as my sister works and my brother lives in Brisbane.

"She wants to remain as independent as she can, which is why she lives in her own home in Warwick.

"It's also why we want her to receive the best attention when carers are with her.

"We want to know that she is safe, cared for in a respectful and kind way, and happy with the activities she has been involved in.”

Mrs Lindsay said that her mother has received that genuine attention whilst under the eye of the Churches of Christ community care.

"A carer comes to mum's home three times a week to help with domestic services, shopping and helping her visit family,” she said.

"She's also been attending a weekly respite activity morning with a group of ladies, where they have morning tea and a cooked lunch.

"The social aspect of the care facility has been fantastic.”

Those with loved ones needing respite care can call Marianne or Danielle on 46617088. Information on support group monthly meetings from Mrs Eather on 46613917.