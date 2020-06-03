Pub catches unusual intruder on CCTV

A pub owner whose alarms were constantly going off overnight though he had an intruder. And he did – but not one he expected.

A pub owner whose alarms were constantly going off overnight though he had an intruder. And he did – but not one he expected.

A Cairns publican has finally solved the mystery of who - or what - had been setting off the alarms at his hotel overnight.

Stewart Gibson of the Bungalow Hotel had thought an intruder was finding their way into his bottle shop store room. And he was right, But the intruder wasn't human, it was a curious quoll.

"Every night at two, three, four in the morning we'd be getting these calls from our alarm company so I'd drag myself out of bed, go to the bottle shop and no one was there, " Mr Gibson told ABC.

Initially he thought the alarms were faulty.

"On closer inspection, we found we've been having a little visitor each night."

CCTV installed by the pub showed the marsupial casually having a rummage around as the sun went down. It cased the joint, and had a good old sniff beneath the shelves.

Our cameras caught a sneaky intruder in the bottleshop this week. If you recognise this cutie (or know how to catch him) please let us know. 🕵🏻‍♂️ #freezethisisaquollup Posted by The Bungalow Hotel on Monday, 1 June 2020

Quolls are nocturnal marsupials native to Australia and the island of New Guinea and have distinction white spotted fur and long snouts.

They are generally solitary and live on the ground. eschewing trees in most instances. Meat lovers, they are stealthy hunters which perhaps suggested the quoll in question was scoping out the bottle shop for any tasty morsels.

Quolls have distinctive spotted fur. Picture: Ash Thomson Photography.

However, given they get most of the water they need from what they eat, cracking into a few beers at the Bungalow might not have been top of the quoll's priorities.

The night-time visitor will now be released further into the wild, said Mr Gibson.

"I think he's living in the ceiling at the moment. Hopefully soon we can get him down, humanely, remove him and put him back out to his own habitat," he told Channel 9.

Originally published as Pub catches unusual intruder on CCTV