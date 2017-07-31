Pub couple races into town

NEW TO TOWN: Horse and Jockey managers Margie and Stan Borchard.

MOST hotel managers don't stick around during the early hours of the morning.

That isn't the case at the Horse and Jockey however, with Stan Borchard putting in the hard yards.

"I work until two most weekend nights,” Mr Borchard said.

"I'm committed to keeping the place a safe one for everyone that comes inside.”

Stan and wife Margie took over the managerial reins of the Horse and Jockey six weeks ago, and are desperate to lead by example during the early stages.

It's why the weekends are being looked into, as Stan aims to bring out the full potential of the venue.

"On a Saturday night we've been bringing in a DJ and bouncers from Toowoomba,” he said.

"We want people to come down and have a good time, without having to worry about anything.

"We don't tolerate antisocial behaviour, which is why we're committed to creating a good nightclub scene.”

The couple, originally from Victoria, came to Warwick from Springsure, where Margie was managing Dooley's Tavern.

She has over 20 years of experience in managing venues, and is looking forward to bringing fresh ideas to the venue.

"We're always open to ideas and listening to things that customers want in a local pub,” she said.

"In our short time here so far, we've had a lot of different demographics come through the door, and we want to be able to cater to everyone, whether they're locals or just visiting.”

The Horse and Jockey showed the Battle of Brisbane between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao, and Mr Borchard indicated that Pay-Per-View events would continue to be shown.

"We were very happy with the turnout for the Horn and Pacquiao fight,” he said.

"There was a great atmosphere inside, particularly with Horn winning.

"We'll be looking to show the upcoming McGregor and Mayweather fight coming up in late August.

"We want to do something that nobody else is doing, and don't want to follow the crowd.”

Despite looking at making changes, Stan identified a number of key areas that the couple were happy with.

"Silks restaurant has been fantastic, and we are certainly happy to keep our chef on board,” he said.

"Our Bottlemart has a great range of beer, wine and spirits, and we want to keep that constant.”