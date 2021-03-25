Pub pest slaps security guard for ‘manhandling’ him

Jonathan Francis Hipwell left Maroochydore Magistrates Court with a community service order on Wednesday after pleading guilty to committing public nuisance within a licenced premises.

A 42-year-old has told a court he slapped a security guard in Ocean Street because he didn't like the way he was escorted from a pub.

The court heard security asked Hipwell to leave the Duporth Tavern on March 5 because he had been harassing women.

The Buderim man was escorted from the venue and began arguing with guards.

"I said to him twice, 'I'm walking out, you don't need to manhandle me'," Hipwell told the court.

"He proceeded to continue to disrespect me so I open-hand slapped him."

Jonathan Francis Hipwell.

Hipwell, who had a long history of similar offences, was taken to the watch house after his arrest.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin on Wednesday told him manhandling was a security guard's job.

She asked Hipwell if he had an alcohol problem to which he replied, "I used to have (one)".

He described his actions at the Duporth Tavern as "drunken behaviour".

Hipwell said he had undergone programs to address his issue and had sought counselling.

He was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and fined $100.

A conviction was recorded.