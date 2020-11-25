PUB THEFT: Man charged with stealing wallet

RED HANDED: The man almost got away with the theft.

A DRINK turned into much more for one Warwick pubgoer yesterday after he was allegedly caught stealing.

Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said the 50-year-old Warwick man was frequenting a licensed premise along Palmerin St about 11.45am when he took someone else’s wallet.

The wallet contained a range of personal items and cash.

Police soon caught the man after and charged him with stealing.

He is due to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on January 4.