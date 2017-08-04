Public art just scratching the surface

Paul Stumkat with sculptures he created for Rhoda Rushbrook Park in Mt Tamborine from his workshop in Killarney.

SOUTHERN Downs sculptor Paul Stumkat is calling for more public art projects around the region, with the support of policy to guide the creative direction of the work.

Particularly during times in the year when business is a little slower, Mr Stumkat believes there are opportunities to use art to give the region a tourism boost.

"People like to stop and photograph public art, so it gives people a stimulus to stop and get out of their cars,” he said.

"We're showcasing the geology of our region because we're creating these sculptures out of stone.”

Creating pieces from local materials can also give residents a deeper appreciation for the unique landscape of the region.

"When people see it created within the region is gives a sense of pride in place and a sense of ownership,” Mr Stumkat said.

"It's more a grassroots movement because it has a connection with the people and what they want and how they interact with it.”

But Mr Stumkat said policy is needed to create a united vision for the future of public art, as he believes this would help guide artists when they submit an art proposal.

"Sadly councils are only just starting to get in touch, they seem to be lagging behind a bit without a public art policy,” Mr Stumkat said.

"But they're starting to think seriously about entrance features and public art.

"It's good to hear they're finally thinking about it.”

According to Mr Stumkat, a policy could outline were public art could be implemented, such as walkways and other locations used frequently by locals and tourists.

"They need to get policies in place so they can look at what they want to achieve in respect to artwork that showcases our heritage and has relevant subject matters,” he said.

Southern Downs tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said there was not currently a formal public art policy in place but it would be a consideration in the future.

"It's about consistency and we want to make sure it's in keeping with what the street looks like and it fits,” Cr Kelly said.

Cr Kelly said a streetscape plan was currently under way in Killarney as well as an urban plan in Wallangarra.

Entrance features can help "capture the imagination” according to Cr Kelly.

"When tourists drive into the town that's the start of the experience that they take away,” he said.

"These are all add ons in terms of how else can we when people visit the region to give them that extra, something more than they expected.”

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said public art has always been a feature of the region, with many towns displaying their creativity.

"I think it's important to beautify your region,” Cr Dobie said.

"It's really more for the residents who see it every day.

"Certainly tourists do pass through but it's the residents who see the public art more.

"Community groups who are interested can apply through the RADF grants to get funding for community art.”

Having received funding for the placement of murray cod sculptures on the Condamine River, Mr Stumkat would like to see public art in the Southern Downs grow a truly unique identity.

"Whatever we do in this region, we don't want to copy what someone else is doing,” Mr Stumpkat said.

"Warwick is already famous for its sandstone buildings.”

"Stanthorpe is famous for its granite.

"You've got to figure out ways of reinvigorating that material and work with it.”