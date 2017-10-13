Punters heaven with quality racing across the board

Allman Park is gearing up for it's showcase race, the Warwick Credit Union Warwick Cup.

HORSE RACING: It's time for Warwick's big day.

Trainers have responded well with a great number of acceptances across the seven-race program, and I have no doubt Phil Grant and the board will be chuffed.

Don't worry about the weather, just ensure you are on track and supporting our local meeting.

THE $10m Everest at Royal Randwick has certainly created interest, with a number of top-line sprinters assembled for the world's richest race on turf.

Many punters are sticking with Chautaqua after two fair runs this time in, however I find it hard to look past She Will Reign.

The Golden Slipper winner came back in superb fashion, winning the Moir Stakes first-up with a blistering finish, and is a deserved favourite.

OUR stellar Saturday of racing is capped off with a bumper program at Caulfield, featuring four Group 1's.

The club has been rewarded for good programming with both quality and quantity in acceptances, which will certainly make it tough to back a winner.

CHARITY BET OF THE WEEK

Egg Tart - Caulfield Race9 No9 - $50 win at $5.

There's a lot to like about Egg Tart tomorrow and, if she's past her injury concerns, she is the horse to beat in the Toorak with just 53.5kg.

UBET BETS FOR THE WEEKEND

BEST: Randwick Race 8 No.2 Vega Magic @ $5.00

You can make a case for almost all of them in The Everest, but this bloke will be very tough to get past. He's world class.

NEXT: Caulfield Race 6 No.2 Alizee @ $2.10

Her win in the Flight Stakes was something to behold and she's got the biggest stride I think I've ever seen. She has gears on gears.

VALUE: Caulfield Race 9 No.15 Theanswermyfriend @ $9.00

He's got a Group 1 in him and love the fact he's had a trial to keep him ticking over. He'll give you a good sight at $9.00.